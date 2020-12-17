Prime ministers Narendra Modi of India and Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in 2017. Photo: AP Prime ministers Narendra Modi of India and Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in 2017. Photo: AP
Prime ministers Narendra Modi of India and Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in 2017. Photo: AP
A year after New Delhi’s controversial citizenship law, India and Bangladesh look to refresh ties

  • Analysts were impressed by how the virtual summit between prime ministers Modi and Hasina sidestepped past irritants in the bilateral relationship
  • Trade and cultural agreements featured prominently on the agenda, 12 months after Hasina slammed a law fast-tracking Indian citizenship for only non-Muslims

Updated: 11:05pm, 17 Dec, 2020

