Prime ministers Narendra Modi of India and Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in 2017. Photo: AP
A year after New Delhi’s controversial citizenship law, India and Bangladesh look to refresh ties
- Analysts were impressed by how the virtual summit between prime ministers Modi and Hasina sidestepped past irritants in the bilateral relationship
- Trade and cultural agreements featured prominently on the agenda, 12 months after Hasina slammed a law fast-tracking Indian citizenship for only non-Muslims
Topic | India
Prime ministers Narendra Modi of India and Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in 2017. Photo: AP