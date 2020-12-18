Protesters at Siam Paragon mall unfurling banners. The one on the left proclaims “Abolish Section 112", and the long one next to it reads “Expensive goods from cheap labour”.
Thailand police hunt Hong Kong-style pro-democracy flash mob that targeted Bangkok mall
- Protesters from Democratic Front for Hope unfurl banners in high-end Siam Paragon mall challenging establishment
- They said their action was in the spirit of #Santanarchist, whose ‘gift to the people is the truth about these capitalists’
Topic | Thailand
