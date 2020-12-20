Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen is known to be a close ally of China. Photo: Reuters Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen is known to be a close ally of China. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia’s caution over China’s Covid-19 vaccine a signal to US: analysts

  • With some 362 infections and low community transmission, the country is in no urgency to accept vaccines as compared with other nations
  • Hun Sen’s wariness over China’s CoronaVac also signals that even though Phnom Penh’s ties with Beijing are deepening, it won’t always bend to China, experts say

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:26am, 20 Dec, 2020

