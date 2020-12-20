Security personnel form a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest in Bangkok in October on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising. Photo: Reuters
In Thailand, pro-democrats take aim at ‘Big House’ political dynasties in local elections
- Upstart Progressive Movement to run in nearly half of elections, hoping to unseat establishment politicians and parties
- But it faces off against one of the country’s notorious political clans in Chonburi, where the Khunpleum family has ruled for years
Topic | Thailand
Security personnel form a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest in Bangkok in October on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising. Photo: Reuters