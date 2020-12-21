North Korean defectors send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border from the South Korean border city of Paju. Photo: EPA North Korean defectors send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border from the South Korean border city of Paju. Photo: EPA
South Korea defends ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflets after ‘inane’ law slammed in US

  • South Korea earlier this month banned activists from using helium-filled balloons to carry leaflets criticising North Korea across the border
  • The practice has long been a source of conflict between the countries and activists now face the possibility of a fine or three years in prison

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 2:37pm, 21 Dec, 2020

