Tengku Adnan Mansor during his stint as Malaysia’s tourism minister. Photo: AFP
Malaysia: Muhyiddin’s razor-thin parliamentary majority in spotlight after MP found guilty of corruption

  • Tengku Adnan Mansor, a minister in the cabinet of disgraced former premier Najib Razak, has been found guilty of graft for taking a US$495,000 bribe
  • The verdict comes just days after the 2021 budget was narrowly passed, raising questions as to whether the government’s position will be further weakened

Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 3:14pm, 21 Dec, 2020

