Yang Hengjun, a prominent author and academic who is now an Australian citizen, will now go on trial on espionage charges in April 2021. Photo: Reuters Yang Hengjun, a prominent author and academic who is now an Australian citizen, will now go on trial on espionage charges in April 2021. Photo: Reuters
China delays Australian writer Yang Hengjun’s espionage trial by three months: friend

  • Yang, a naturalised Australian citizen known for advocating greater democracy in China, was detained in Guangzhou in January 2019
  • His case is one of a number of disputes straining relations between Beijing and Canberra, including clashes over Covid-19, trade, and alleged interference

John Power
Updated: 10:14pm, 21 Dec, 2020

