Indonesian President Joko Widodo, centre left, and his deputy Ma'ruf Amin, centre right, introduce his newly appointed cabinet ministers on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo replaces health minister in cabinet reshuffle as coronavirus crisis deepens
- The president has appointed Budi Gunadi Sadikin to manage the country’s Covid-19 crisis, replacing the controversial Terawan Agus Putranto.
- After the arrests of two ministers, the cabinet was reshuffled with new appointments for health, trade, tourism, fisheries, social, and religious affairs
Topic | Indonesia
