Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc held virtual talks to strengthen bilateral ties and sign seven new agreements. Photo: AFP
India, Vietnam strengthen defence ties amid shared concerns over China’s assertiveness
- Prime ministers Modi and Nguyen held a virtual summit to enhance security cooperation and discuss ‘peace and freedom’ in the South China Sea
- Hanoi has had repeated run-ins with Beijing over the disputed waterway this year, while China and India are still locked in a border stand-off
