Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc held virtual talks to strengthen bilateral ties and sign seven new agreements. Photo: AFP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc held virtual talks to strengthen bilateral ties and sign seven new agreements. Photo: AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc held virtual talks to strengthen bilateral ties and sign seven new agreements. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India, Vietnam strengthen defence ties amid shared concerns over China’s assertiveness

  • Prime ministers Modi and Nguyen held a virtual summit to enhance security cooperation and discuss ‘peace and freedom’ in the South China Sea
  • Hanoi has had repeated run-ins with Beijing over the disputed waterway this year, while China and India are still locked in a border stand-off

Topic |   India
Pranay Sharma
Pranay Sharma

Updated: 9:52pm, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc held virtual talks to strengthen bilateral ties and sign seven new agreements. Photo: AFP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc held virtual talks to strengthen bilateral ties and sign seven new agreements. Photo: AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc held virtual talks to strengthen bilateral ties and sign seven new agreements. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE