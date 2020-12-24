Policemen patrol a market in Manila. A bizarre prank has highlighted public anger and mistrust of the force. Photo: AFP
Philippine police’s Christmas prank puts brutality, mistrust in spotlight after recent killing of mother and son
- President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’ has been blamed for thousands of deaths and a culture of police impunity, with the ICC considering a probe
- The point-blank shooting of a mother and son in Tarlac province by an off-duty officer has sparked fresh anger at human rights violations
