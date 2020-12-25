The Singaporean nationals convicted of drug offences in China may soon be getting help from a pro bono lawyer. Photo: AFP
Two Singaporeans sentenced to death for drug trafficking in China, foreign ministry providing assistance
- Siti Aslina Junaidi and Mohd Yusri Mohd Yussof were arrested in 2015 for allegedly smuggling 11kg of methamphetamine
- They were given the death sentence in July, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs giving them consular assistance since their detention
Topic | Crime
