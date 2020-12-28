A screenshot of the video insulting Indonesia's national anthem, purportedly posted by a Malaysian user. Photo: YouTube A screenshot of the video insulting Indonesia's national anthem, purportedly posted by a Malaysian user. Photo: YouTube
Indonesian tempers flare at Malaysia over YouTube parody of national anthem

  • The video, purportedly from a Malaysian user, twists the lyrics of the anthem and insults Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo
  • It is the latest episode in a rivalry that occasionally blows up over everything from food to culture and sports

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 8:09pm, 28 Dec, 2020

