A screenshot of the video insulting Indonesia's national anthem, purportedly posted by a Malaysian user. Photo: YouTube
Indonesia
Indonesian tempers flare at Malaysia over YouTube parody of national anthem
- The video, purportedly from a Malaysian user, twists the lyrics of the anthem and insults Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo
- It is the latest episode in a rivalry that occasionally blows up over everything from food to culture and sports
Topic | Indonesia
