A protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture while reclining on an inflatable yellow duck, which has become a good-humoured symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy rallies in Thailand. Photo: AP A protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture while reclining on an inflatable yellow duck, which has become a good-humoured symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy rallies in Thailand. Photo: AP
A protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture while reclining on an inflatable yellow duck, which has become a good-humoured symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy rallies in Thailand. Photo: AP

Year in Review 2020

This Week in Asia /  Politics

This Year in Asia: from Thailand protests to ASMR in Singapore, here are 2020’s best stories as picked by our journalists

  • Through the coronavirus pandemic and including political chaos in Malaysia, we have run a vast array of stories from across the continent
  • Here are some of our favourites – we hope you enjoy them as much as we have

Topic |   Year in Review 2020
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 2:30pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture while reclining on an inflatable yellow duck, which has become a good-humoured symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy rallies in Thailand. Photo: AP A protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture while reclining on an inflatable yellow duck, which has become a good-humoured symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy rallies in Thailand. Photo: AP
A protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture while reclining on an inflatable yellow duck, which has become a good-humoured symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy rallies in Thailand. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE