A protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture while reclining on an inflatable yellow duck, which has become a good-humoured symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy rallies in Thailand. Photo: AP
Year in Review 2020
This Year in Asia: from Thailand protests to ASMR in Singapore, here are 2020’s best stories as picked by our journalists
- Through the coronavirus pandemic and including political chaos in Malaysia, we have run a vast array of stories from across the continent
- Here are some of our favourites – we hope you enjoy them as much as we have
