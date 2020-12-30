The three-finger protest gesture is flashed by a demonstrator holding a yellow duck, which has become a good-humoured symbol of resistance during anti-government rallies in Thailand. Photo: AP The three-finger protest gesture is flashed by a demonstrator holding a yellow duck, which has become a good-humoured symbol of resistance during anti-government rallies in Thailand. Photo: AP
The three-finger protest gesture is flashed by a demonstrator holding a yellow duck, which has become a good-humoured symbol of resistance during anti-government rallies in Thailand. Photo: AP

Thailand

Thailand protests: pro-democracy movement hits pause on demonstrations, but for how long?

  • Rallies have evaporated from Bangkok’s streets, leaving commentators to ask whether the change is an indicator of smart tactics or a loss of cohesion
  • There are also divisions inside the coalition of student, labour, LGBTQ and youth groups over the direction ahead – but the momentum continues online

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 8:17am, 30 Dec, 2020

