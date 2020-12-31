North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA, Reuters
North Korea gears up for party congress to discuss US policy, Biden
- The official Korean Central News Agency says thousands of delegates have gathered in Pyongyang, though it has not given an exact date for the event
- Analysts are keeping a close watch for any signs of Kim Jong-un’s approach to negotiations over its nuclear programme with the US President-elect
