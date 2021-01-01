Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport mall, which would likely have received increased traffic as a result of the high-speed rail project. Photo: EPA Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport mall, which would likely have received increased traffic as a result of the high-speed rail project. Photo: EPA
Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport mall, which would likely have received increased traffic as a result of the high-speed rail project. Photo: EPA

Singapore

This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore and Malaysia abandon high-speed rail project after failing to reach agreement

  • The US$25 billion project would have connected downtown Kuala Lumpur to Singapore’s central business district, reducing travel time to two-and-a-half hours
  • The Malaysian government will be obligated to pay Singapore as much as US$75 million as a fee for the cancellation

Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 11:55am, 1 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport mall, which would likely have received increased traffic as a result of the high-speed rail project. Photo: EPA Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport mall, which would likely have received increased traffic as a result of the high-speed rail project. Photo: EPA
Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport mall, which would likely have received increased traffic as a result of the high-speed rail project. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE