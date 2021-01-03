Members of a US military inspection team visit a dry dock at the Kure Naval Arsenal in Hiroshima. Photo: US Navy Members of a US military inspection team visit a dry dock at the Kure Naval Arsenal in Hiroshima. Photo: US Navy
Japan

Discovered: forgotten Japanese midget submarine base built for WW2 suicide missions

  • The submarines would have been tasked with attacking the Allied invasion fleet that was expected to try to land forces on Kyushu
  • Nearly all military sites were identified and razed by the Allied Occupation forces after Japan’s surrender in 1945

Julian Ryall
Updated: 2:10pm, 3 Jan, 2021

