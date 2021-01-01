Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte set aside only 200 billion pesos in the budget to fight Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte set aside only 200 billion pesos in the budget to fight Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
In Duterte’s budget for Philippines, critics see skewed priorities and a Covid-19 shortfall

  • The lion’s share of the US$93.7 billion budget is going to ministries and infrastructure projects, with only 4 per cent targeted to fight Covid-19
  • Analysts say Duterte is seeking to burnish his legacy through the infrastructure projects, while trying to help get his daughter elected as the next president

Raissa Robles
Updated: 7:18pm, 1 Jan, 2021

