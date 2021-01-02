Iranian protesters burn pictures of Biden and Trump during a November 28 demonstration against the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: Reuters Iranian protesters burn pictures of Biden and Trump during a November 28 demonstration against the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: Reuters
Iranian protesters burn pictures of Biden and Trump during a November 28 demonstration against the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump

This Week in Asia /  Politics

How will the US re-engage with its Middle East allies and Iran in a post-Trump world?

  • US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to revive a nuclear deal with Iran as he seeks a return to a ‘rules-based’ order in the region
  • The expectation has prompted an anticipatory foreign policy shuffle by Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Topic |   Donald Trump
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 5:09pm, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranian protesters burn pictures of Biden and Trump during a November 28 demonstration against the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: Reuters Iranian protesters burn pictures of Biden and Trump during a November 28 demonstration against the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: Reuters
Iranian protesters burn pictures of Biden and Trump during a November 28 demonstration against the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE