Iranian protesters burn pictures of Biden and Trump during a November 28 demonstration against the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
How will the US re-engage with its Middle East allies and Iran in a post-Trump world?
- US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to revive a nuclear deal with Iran as he seeks a return to a ‘rules-based’ order in the region
- The expectation has prompted an anticipatory foreign policy shuffle by Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt
