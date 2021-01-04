Employees of a joint Vietnam-Japan deepwater drilling platform in the South China Sea off the coast of Vung Tau, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters Employees of a joint Vietnam-Japan deepwater drilling platform in the South China Sea off the coast of Vung Tau, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Employees of a joint Vietnam-Japan deepwater drilling platform in the South China Sea off the coast of Vung Tau, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters

Vietnam pins hopes on Japan to face down Beijing in South China Sea oil hunt

  • Hanoi is proceeding with joint drilling ventures with Japanese firms in the disputed waterway despite the failure of similar projects with other countries
  • But analysts say China is likely to test Vietnam through maritime provocations if the energy ventures go ahead

Bac Pham and Bennett Murray

Updated: 8:05am, 4 Jan, 2021

