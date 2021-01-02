A resident of Solo, Indonesia, with signs celebrating the new year and advising people to follow health protocols. Photo: Reuters A resident of Solo, Indonesia, with signs celebrating the new year and advising people to follow health protocols. Photo: Reuters
A resident of Solo, Indonesia, with signs celebrating the new year and advising people to follow health protocols. Photo: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic

This Week in Asia /  Politics

Can Indonesia’s more moderate Ulema Council help stem a rise in Islamic extremism?

  • A purge of conservative leaders more critical of President Joko Widodo from the MUI has fuelled guarded optimism of change
  • The MUI’s support of the Covid-19 vaccine comes amid a surge of misinformation in Indonesia and Malaysia over whether it is permissible in Islam

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 11:00am, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A resident of Solo, Indonesia, with signs celebrating the new year and advising people to follow health protocols. Photo: Reuters A resident of Solo, Indonesia, with signs celebrating the new year and advising people to follow health protocols. Photo: Reuters
A resident of Solo, Indonesia, with signs celebrating the new year and advising people to follow health protocols. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE