A health care worker receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. Photo: Reuters A health care worker receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
A health care worker receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. Photo: Reuters

Singapore

This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singaporeans won’t be able to choose between coronavirus vaccines: Health Minister Gan Kim Yong

  • Allocation will be on availability, patients’ medical history and other factors, while there will be financial assistance for people suffering side effects
  • Singapore has received first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is evaluating ones by American drug firm Moderna and China’s Sinovac

Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 3:44pm, 4 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health care worker receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. Photo: Reuters A health care worker receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
A health care worker receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE