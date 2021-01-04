A health care worker receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Singaporeans won’t be able to choose between coronavirus vaccines: Health Minister Gan Kim Yong
- Allocation will be on availability, patients’ medical history and other factors, while there will be financial assistance for people suffering side effects
- Singapore has received first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is evaluating ones by American drug firm Moderna and China’s Sinovac
Topic | Singapore
A health care worker receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. Photo: Reuters