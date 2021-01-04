Singapore had planned for a futuristic-looking high-speed rail terminus in Jurong East. Illustration: SCMP
Singapore says high-speed rail link with Malaysia tripped up by disagreement over ‘assets company’, seeks further compensation
- Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said Malaysia did not want to appoint a firm that would operate the network and be accountable to both countries
- Ong had previously said that the assets company was the ‘centrepiece’ of the project and was needed to ensure the interests of both countries were met
