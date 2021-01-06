A photo taken on January 11, 2020, shows members of the Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team searching the closed Huanan Seafood Market following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP A photo taken on January 11, 2020, shows members of the Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team searching the closed Huanan Seafood Market following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
A photo taken on January 11, 2020, shows members of the Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team searching the closed Huanan Seafood Market following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic

This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus: US diplomats cautiously praised China’s transparency in early days

  • Diplomatic cables sent soon after the first Covid-19 cases emerged in Wuhan credited Chinese officials for releasing ‘timely and open general information’
  • But the cables, obtained by This Week in Asia under the Freedom of Information Act, also reveal US frustration at gaps in information

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
John Power

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo taken on January 11, 2020, shows members of the Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team searching the closed Huanan Seafood Market following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP A photo taken on January 11, 2020, shows members of the Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team searching the closed Huanan Seafood Market following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
A photo taken on January 11, 2020, shows members of the Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team searching the closed Huanan Seafood Market following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE