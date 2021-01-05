Abu Bakar Bashir during a court appearance in Cilacep, Central Java, in February 2016. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Radical Indonesian cleric linked to Bali bombings will be told of Islamic State’s ‘faults’, his son says
- Abdul Rohim, the son of Jemaah Islamiah co-founder Abu Bakar Bashir, says father was a ‘victim’ for believing in teaching of Islamist extremists
- But a former counterterrorism police general warned that the country’s myriad radical groups would seek Bashir out and wait for a directive from him to wage jihad
