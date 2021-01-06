US President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the country’s relationship with China reels from a bitter tariff war and sparring on issues ranging from politics to trade and their responses to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP US President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the country’s relationship with China reels from a bitter tariff war and sparring on issues ranging from politics to trade and their responses to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
US-China relations

US-China ties: Biden has limited time to repair Trump’s damage, say analysts

  • US President-elect Joe Biden has just over a year to build better ties with Beijing, according to a panel organised by Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute
  • But ‘China-bashing’, rising nationalism and different values, especially on Hong Kong, human rights and the South China Sea, could stand in the way

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim

6 Jan, 2021

