US President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the country’s relationship with China reels from a bitter tariff war and sparring on issues ranging from politics to trade and their responses to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
US-China ties: Biden has limited time to repair Trump’s damage, say analysts
- US President-elect Joe Biden has just over a year to build better ties with Beijing, according to a panel organised by Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute
- But ‘China-bashing’, rising nationalism and different values, especially on Hong Kong, human rights and the South China Sea, could stand in the way
Topic | US-China relations
US President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the country’s relationship with China reels from a bitter tariff war and sparring on issues ranging from politics to trade and their responses to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP