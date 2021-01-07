Vietnamese journalists Pham Chi Dung, right, Le Huu Minh Tuan, centre back, and Nguyen Tuong Thuy, left, stand between police during their trial in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: EPA
Vietnam
Vietnam ramps up crackdown on dissent ahead of Communist Party congress
- The harsh jail terms given to Pham Chi Dung and two other prominent journalists are just the latest in a string of sentences handed out to critics
- Analysts and rights groups say Hanoi is stifling opposition before the January 25 congress, with many arrests taking place under a controversial cybersecurity law
Topic | Vietnam
Vietnamese journalists Pham Chi Dung, right, Le Huu Minh Tuan, centre back, and Nguyen Tuong Thuy, left, stand between police during their trial in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: EPA