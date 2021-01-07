The coalition of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faces a walkout by the United Malays National Organisation. Photo: DPA The coalition of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faces a walkout by the United Malays National Organisation. Photo: DPA
Muhyiddin under renewed pressure in Malaysia as key ally Umno considers political split

  • Umno said it would discuss the motion to cut ties with Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party during its general assembly at the end of this month
  • Umno’s top leadership is deadlocked over whether it should remain in the Perikatan Nasional coalition, and may want to force a snap election

Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 9:35pm, 7 Jan, 2021

