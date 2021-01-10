The knife allegedly used in the murder of Mary Lou Cook. Photo: Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative The knife allegedly used in the murder of Mary Lou Cook. Photo: Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative
The knife allegedly used in the murder of Mary Lou Cook. Photo: Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative

Focus

This Week in Asia /  Politics

Did a ‘Canadian technique’ police sting and a bogus Mr Big leave an Australian murder probe fatally flawed?

  • Glen Weaven was sentenced to 20 years in jail after an undercover cop posing as a crime lord encouraged him to confess to murdering his partner
  • Nearly a decade on, researchers at Melbourne’s RMIT are seeking a review of police methods that led both to his conviction and that of many others

Topic |   Focus
John Power
John Power

Updated: 7:00am, 10 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The knife allegedly used in the murder of Mary Lou Cook. Photo: Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative The knife allegedly used in the murder of Mary Lou Cook. Photo: Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative
The knife allegedly used in the murder of Mary Lou Cook. Photo: Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative
READ FULL ARTICLE