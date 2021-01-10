The knife allegedly used in the murder of Mary Lou Cook. Photo: Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative
Focus
Did a ‘Canadian technique’ police sting and a bogus Mr Big leave an Australian murder probe fatally flawed?
- Glen Weaven was sentenced to 20 years in jail after an undercover cop posing as a crime lord encouraged him to confess to murdering his partner
- Nearly a decade on, researchers at Melbourne’s RMIT are seeking a review of police methods that led both to his conviction and that of many others
Topic | Focus
The knife allegedly used in the murder of Mary Lou Cook. Photo: Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative