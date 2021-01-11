The joint Russia-China naval exercises in the Indian Ocean region could portend a shifting geopolitical dynamic there. Illustration: SCMP
Are China and Russia teaming up on the US in the Indian Ocean?
- Naval exercises and other moves by the two countries in the region suggest they are teaming up to counter the US, India and others
- But some analysts view the partnership as merely ‘symbolic’, with Beijing and Moscow trying to extend their individual spheres of influence
