The joint Russia-China naval exercises in the Indian Ocean region could portend a shifting geopolitical dynamic there. Illustration: SCMP The joint Russia-China naval exercises in the Indian Ocean region could portend a shifting geopolitical dynamic there. Illustration: SCMP
The joint Russia-China naval exercises in the Indian Ocean region could portend a shifting geopolitical dynamic there. Illustration: SCMP

Focus

This Week in Asia /  Politics

Are China and Russia teaming up on the US in the Indian Ocean?

  • Naval exercises and other moves by the two countries in the region suggest they are teaming up to counter the US, India and others
  • But some analysts view the partnership as merely ‘symbolic’, with Beijing and Moscow trying to extend their individual spheres of influence

Topic |   Focus
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The joint Russia-China naval exercises in the Indian Ocean region could portend a shifting geopolitical dynamic there. Illustration: SCMP The joint Russia-China naval exercises in the Indian Ocean region could portend a shifting geopolitical dynamic there. Illustration: SCMP
The joint Russia-China naval exercises in the Indian Ocean region could portend a shifting geopolitical dynamic there. Illustration: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE