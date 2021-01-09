On January 3, India’s drug regulator authorised two vaccines for emergency use – Covishield and Covaxin, a home-grown vaccine by the Hyderabad-based giant Bharat Biotech which has not yet completed human trials. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
India aims to use coronavirus ‘vaccine diplomacy’ to counter China, but is it jumping the gun?
- India aims to roll out its Covid-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin to its neighbours to boost its regional importance
- But analysts say New Delhi must tread cautiously as Covaxin has not completed phase three trials and any side effects could cause a diplomatic crisis
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
On January 3, India’s drug regulator authorised two vaccines for emergency use – Covishield and Covaxin, a home-grown vaccine by the Hyderabad-based giant Bharat Biotech which has not yet completed human trials. Photo: AP