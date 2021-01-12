Scores of Chinese nationals demonstrate outside their embassy in Malaysia in 2019 claiming they lost their life savings to Teow’s MBI group. Photo: Irene Andy / Facebook
Crime
‘Jho Low 2’: Malaysia says Tedy Teow has fled to Thailand after US$83 million Macau scam
- Police believe the fugitive businessman is hiding in Thailand with his children after a scam based on cryptocurrency and high-end property
- Case has earned Teow the moniker ‘Jho Low 2’ over comparisons to the mastermind of the 1MDB scandal
