Scores of Chinese nationals demonstrate outside their embassy in Malaysia in 2019 claiming they lost their life savings to Teow’s MBI group. Photo: Irene Andy / Facebook Scores of Chinese nationals demonstrate outside their embassy in Malaysia in 2019 claiming they lost their life savings to Teow’s MBI group. Photo: Irene Andy / Facebook
Scores of Chinese nationals demonstrate outside their embassy in Malaysia in 2019 claiming they lost their life savings to Teow’s MBI group. Photo: Irene Andy / Facebook

‘Jho Low 2’: Malaysia says Tedy Teow has fled to Thailand after US$83 million Macau scam

  • Police believe the fugitive businessman is hiding in Thailand with his children after a scam based on cryptocurrency and high-end property
  • Case has earned Teow the moniker ‘Jho Low 2’ over comparisons to the mastermind of the 1MDB scandal

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Jan, 2021

