Indonesians affected by the coronavirus pandemice queue for social assistance packages in Medan, North Sumatra. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Indonesia’s roll-out of Sinovac vaccine and Wang Yi visit give China’s image a shot in the arm
- Investment in tourism destination Lake Toba and roll-out of Sinovac vaccine will give both Chinese soft power, and President Widodo, a shot in the arm
- Wang Yi’s trip is part of a regional tour seen as an attempt by Beijing to strengthen its position in Southeast Asia ahead of Biden’s inauguration
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Indonesians affected by the coronavirus pandemice queue for social assistance packages in Medan, North Sumatra. Photo: EPA