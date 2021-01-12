Indonesians affected by the coronavirus pandemice queue for social assistance packages in Medan, North Sumatra. Photo: EPA Indonesians affected by the coronavirus pandemice queue for social assistance packages in Medan, North Sumatra. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus pandemic

Politics

Coronavirus: Indonesia’s roll-out of Sinovac vaccine and Wang Yi visit give China’s image a shot in the arm

  • Investment in tourism destination Lake Toba and roll-out of Sinovac vaccine will give both Chinese soft power, and President Widodo, a shot in the arm
  • Wang Yi’s trip is part of a regional tour seen as an attempt by Beijing to strengthen its position in Southeast Asia ahead of Biden’s inauguration

Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 10:25pm, 12 Jan, 2021

