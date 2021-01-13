Tibetans in exile in Kathmandu during an event marking the birthday of spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Photo: AFP Tibetans in exile in Kathmandu during an event marking the birthday of spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Photo: AFP
Tibetans in exile in Kathmandu during an event marking the birthday of spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Photo: AFP

Nepal

This Week in Asia /  Politics

A ‘Himalayan battle of wits’ is brewing in Nepal as US, China and India ramp up support

  • US support for Tibetans also has implications for Nepal, which China has grown closer to in recent years
  • India and Nepal will hold a bilateral meeting on Thursday, where Kathmandu aims to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines

Topic |   Nepal
Arun Budhathoki
Arun Budhathoki

Updated: 10:55am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tibetans in exile in Kathmandu during an event marking the birthday of spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Photo: AFP Tibetans in exile in Kathmandu during an event marking the birthday of spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Photo: AFP
Tibetans in exile in Kathmandu during an event marking the birthday of spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE