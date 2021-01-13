K-pop superstars BTS performing in the music video for their hit single Dynamite. Photo: YouTube / Big Hit Labels
BTS
BTS in the Philippines’ Congress? Duterte ally’s plan to name political grouping after South Korean boy band draws backlash
- Former House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said he plans to form a new political grouping named after the world-famous South Korean boy band
- But BTS fans are not happy with him appropriating their favourite K-pop group’s name – and have been quick to let him know it on social media
Topic | BTS
K-pop superstars BTS performing in the music video for their hit single Dynamite. Photo: YouTube / Big Hit Labels