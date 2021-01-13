Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s minister of maritime and investment affairs, with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at Lake Toba in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s minister of maritime and investment affairs, with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at Lake Toba in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout
Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s minister of maritime and investment affairs, with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at Lake Toba in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout

China-Asean relations

This Week in Asia /  Politics

China and Indonesia to boost trade as Widodo’s Sinovac shot underlines ‘brotherly relations’

  • Foreign ministers Retno Marsudi and Wang Yi signal intent to expand imports and investments in effort to boost and balance trading relationship
  • Two-way trade has boomed even amid Covid-19, but there are thorny issues too – such as the poor treatment of Indonesian fishermen on Chinese vessels

Topic |   China-Asean relations
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 11:14pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s minister of maritime and investment affairs, with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at Lake Toba in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s minister of maritime and investment affairs, with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at Lake Toba in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout
Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s minister of maritime and investment affairs, with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at Lake Toba in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE