A soldier on guard in the locked-down area of Selayang Baru on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur in April 2020. Photo: AP A soldier on guard in the locked-down area of Selayang Baru on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur in April 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic

Malaysia’s coronavirus lockdowns a ‘blessing in disguise’ for reducing Isis threat: counterterrorism chief

  • Normah Ishak says just seven terror suspects were arrested last year, down from 72 in 2019, after movement restrictions to curb Covid-19 ‘flattened the curve of terrorism’
  • She adds that the release in Indonesia of Abu Bakar Bashir, the co-founder of Jemaah Islamiah, does not have implications for extremist activity in Malaysia

Amy Chew
Updated: 9:26pm, 14 Jan, 2021

