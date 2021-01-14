A soldier on guard in the locked-down area of Selayang Baru on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur in April 2020. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s coronavirus lockdowns a ‘blessing in disguise’ for reducing Isis threat: counterterrorism chief
- Normah Ishak says just seven terror suspects were arrested last year, down from 72 in 2019, after movement restrictions to curb Covid-19 ‘flattened the curve of terrorism’
- She adds that the release in Indonesia of Abu Bakar Bashir, the co-founder of Jemaah Islamiah, does not have implications for extremist activity in Malaysia
