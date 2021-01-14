People’s Liberation Army soldiers pictured earlier this month at the Himalayan border China shares with India. Photo: Handout People’s Liberation Army soldiers pictured earlier this month at the Himalayan border China shares with India. Photo: Handout
People’s Liberation Army soldiers pictured earlier this month at the Himalayan border China shares with India. Photo: Handout

China-India border dispute

This Week in Asia /  Politics

China and India dig in at Himalayan border, with an eye on Washington

  • There is no resolution in sight in the months-long border stand-off, with both countries’ militaries reinforcing their positions and no talks scheduled
  • Analysts say Beijing is trying to get a better feel for what US President-elect Joe Biden’s China policy might be before making its next move

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 11:52pm, 14 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People’s Liberation Army soldiers pictured earlier this month at the Himalayan border China shares with India. Photo: Handout People’s Liberation Army soldiers pictured earlier this month at the Himalayan border China shares with India. Photo: Handout
People’s Liberation Army soldiers pictured earlier this month at the Himalayan border China shares with India. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE