People’s Liberation Army soldiers pictured earlier this month at the Himalayan border China shares with India. Photo: Handout
China-India border dispute
China and India dig in at Himalayan border, with an eye on Washington
- There is no resolution in sight in the months-long border stand-off, with both countries’ militaries reinforcing their positions and no talks scheduled
- Analysts say Beijing is trying to get a better feel for what US President-elect Joe Biden’s China policy might be before making its next move
