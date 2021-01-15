An advertisement for a coronavirus vaccine in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg An advertisement for a coronavirus vaccine in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
An advertisement for a coronavirus vaccine in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg

Coronavirus pandemic

This Week in Asia /  Politics

Bio Farma: Sinovac’s Indonesian partner sets sights on making Chinese vaccines for Southeast Asia

  • The 130-year-old state-owned firm’s partnership with Sinovac could see Indonesia become a Southeast Asian production hub for Chinese vaccines
  • It began life in the Dutch colonial era. Several world class vaccines and a few name changes later, it is fighting both Covid-19 and a sceptical public

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 12:13pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An advertisement for a coronavirus vaccine in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg An advertisement for a coronavirus vaccine in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
An advertisement for a coronavirus vaccine in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE