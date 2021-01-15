Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, advised his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, right, not to run for president. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
Filipino women slam ‘sexist’ Duterte after he says presidency is not for women
- ‘The emotional set-up of a woman and a man is totally different’, president says in reference to a possible presidential run by his daughter
- It was the latest in a string of misogynistic remarks Duterte has made dating back to his days as Davao City mayor
