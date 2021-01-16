A Tibetan living in exile in India casts his vote for the Tibetan parliamentary election at a polling station in Dharamsala on January 3. Photo: EPA A Tibetan living in exile in India casts his vote for the Tibetan parliamentary election at a polling station in Dharamsala on January 3. Photo: EPA
A Tibetan living in exile in India casts his vote for the Tibetan parliamentary election at a polling station in Dharamsala on January 3. Photo: EPA

India

This Week in Asia /  Politics

As exiled Tibetans vote, calls grow for India to help them stand up to China

  • Candidates jostling to be the CTA’s new leader have pledged to take a more hardline stance towards China, and are counting on India’s help
  • But observers say as long as the Dalai Lama is around, his ‘Middle Way’ approach of peaceful autonomy within China will continue

Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 6:34pm, 16 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Tibetan living in exile in India casts his vote for the Tibetan parliamentary election at a polling station in Dharamsala on January 3. Photo: EPA A Tibetan living in exile in India casts his vote for the Tibetan parliamentary election at a polling station in Dharamsala on January 3. Photo: EPA
A Tibetan living in exile in India casts his vote for the Tibetan parliamentary election at a polling station in Dharamsala on January 3. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE