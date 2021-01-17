Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a special address after Malaysia’s king announced the imposition of a state of emergency across the country to limit the spread of Covid-19. Photo: DPA Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a special address after Malaysia’s king announced the imposition of a state of emergency across the country to limit the spread of Covid-19. Photo: DPA
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a special address after Malaysia’s king announced the imposition of a state of emergency across the country to limit the spread of Covid-19. Photo: DPA

Shades of a despot? Muhyiddin’s halt of Malaysia’s democracy has familiar feel

  • Although PM says emergency decree is not a coup, even Mahathir Mohamad sees a ‘kind of dictatorship where people cannot protest’
  • Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he will petition king to rescind order, but analysts predict a wasted effort

Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 9:23am, 17 Jan, 2021

