Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila. Photo: AP
China-Philippines relations
China offers free Covid-19 vaccines, loans to Philippines as Wang Yi wraps up Southeast Asia tour
- Analysts said Wang’s trip was timed to shore up alliances between China and its neighbours before Joe Biden becomes US president next week
- Under the Trump administration, the US and China clashed on several fronts, encompassing trade, Taiwan and the South China Sea
Topic | China-Philippines relations
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila. Photo: AP