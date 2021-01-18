South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an online press conference with local and foreign journalists at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an online press conference with local and foreign journalists at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an online press conference with local and foreign journalists at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP

Moon Jae-in says South Korea will not take sides in US-China rivalry, focuses on Xi Jinping’s visit

  • The South Korean president said relations with China and with the US are ‘equally important’
  • China’s cooperation was also crucial for promoting peace on the Korean peninsula, given that it is North Korea’s closest ally

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 2:25pm, 18 Jan, 2021

