South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an online press conference with local and foreign journalists at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
South Korea
Moon Jae-in says South Korea will not take sides in US-China rivalry, focuses on Xi Jinping’s visit
- The South Korean president said relations with China and with the US are ‘equally important’
- China’s cooperation was also crucial for promoting peace on the Korean peninsula, given that it is North Korea’s closest ally
Topic | South Korea
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an online press conference with local and foreign journalists at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP