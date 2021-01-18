A mural reminds people to wear masks in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters A mural reminds people to wear masks in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
‘BFF prices’ but no corruption: Manila defends Philippines’ deal with China’s Sinovac for CoronaVac vaccine

  • Presidential spokesman Harry Roque and vaccine tsar Ricardo Galvez say allegations that corruption has hiked prices of the vaccine are ‘fake news’
  • Their intervention follows a claim by Senator Panfilo Lacson that prices quoted to the Philippines were almost eight times those asked of Thailand

Raissa Robles
Updated: 10:57pm, 18 Jan, 2021

