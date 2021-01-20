The Tokyo Olympics remains uncertain because of surging coronavirus cases in Japan. Photo: AP The Tokyo Olympics remains uncertain because of surging coronavirus cases in Japan. Photo: AP
Why is Suga so insistent on the Tokyo Olympics? It’s partly the threat of losing face to China

  • Analysts say the prime minister is keenly aware that if Japan postpones or cancels the event, Beijing is set to host the first post-pandemic Games with the 2022 Winter Olympics
  • Conservatives will see this as a ‘humiliation’, they say, with Suga’s position and political legacy on the line over the issue as well as his handling of Covid-19

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:22am, 20 Jan, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics remains uncertain because of surging coronavirus cases in Japan. Photo: AP
