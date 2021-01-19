A food delivery rider waits at a traffic junction in front of Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
‘Listen here, you idiot’: #SiBodohKauDengarSini trends on Twitter in Malaysia amid coronavirus lockdown frustration
- The hashtag has been the country’s top-trending topic for two days after striking a chord with hungry, angry Malaysians
- It was triggered by difficulties ordering food, but is now being used to articulate dissatisfaction over the Muhyiddin administration’s handling of the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A food delivery rider waits at a traffic junction in front of Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers. Photo: AP