Students and activists at the University of the Philippines march in protest against the defense ministry's cancellation of a decades-long pact preventing police and soldiers from entering the campus. Photo: Reuters

‘Look at the West Philippine Sea’: Protests flare as Duterte targets ‘state enemies’ at University of the Philippines

  • The university has been painted as a hive of communist agents, and the government said it was ending a pact keeping military and police off campus
  • Senator Risa Hontiveros took a dig at China by saying the government’s focus should be on communist intrusions in the disputed South China Sea

Alan Robles and Raissa Robles

Updated: 11:24pm, 19 Jan, 2021

