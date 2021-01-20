Chung Eui-yong (left), South Korea’s new foreign minister, meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
South Korea’s Moon names new foreign minister as he looks to revive stalled peace talks with Pyongyang
- Chung Eui-yong, who played a key role in realising the first summit between Trump and Kim, will replace Kang Kyung-hwa – the South’s first female foreign minister
- The reshuffle leaves the president with just two women in his cabinet, as he pushes for closer ties with the North and denuclearisation during his final year in office
Topic | South Korea
