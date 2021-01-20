A screenshot from China's CCTV shows Chinese PLA soldiers stationed at the Sino-India border in Tibet in January. Photo: Handout A screenshot from China's CCTV shows Chinese PLA soldiers stationed at the Sino-India border in Tibet in January. Photo: Handout
China-India border dispute: new village near Tibet sparks talk of eastern front as neighbours face off

  • Construction of a new Chinese village near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh has New Delhi considering its next moves in the region
  • Some analysts fear the discovery of the village could lead to another military stand-off between the two countries, in addition to the current one in Ladakh

Kunal Purohit
Updated: 4:40pm, 20 Jan, 2021

